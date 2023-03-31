New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Emilia, Vico C, Aitana, and more

Happy Friday! Let’s get the weekend started with a round up of some of the biggest releases.

1. Emilia - Jagger.mp3

Emilia channels the 2000s with Jagger.mp3. Inspired by artists like Ciara and Missy Elliott, the song goes hard and shows off Emilia’s versatility with music.



2. Vico C - Pregúntale a Tu Papá Por Mi

Vico C, one of the most influential artists in Latin music releases “Pregúntale a Tu Papá Por Mi.” The 51-year-old flow remains iconic



3. Jhayco - Cuerpecito

Jhayco, formerly known as Jhay Cortez releases “Cuerpecito.” The sensual song is all about appreciating your partner’s body. The Puerto Rican artist stars in the music video which is set in a futuristic world.



4. Aitana - Los Ángeles

Aitana releases her newest breakout song, ”Los Ángeles.” The Spanish singer delivers a fun dance track that encourages you to move. It comes with a sexy music video starring Aitana that gained over 1.2 million views in less than 2 days.



5. Jay Wheeler - Xexo

Jay Wheeler, who is currently on his first world tour drops Xexo. “I just want to give my fans something different. It doesn’t mean I’ll stop doing what I love and enjoy which is singing about love, but I also want to give them something different every once in a while, so they can experience other facets of Jay Wheeler. I want to show people that I can make good music, but not just romantic music but also fun tracks that will get people dancing. I hope you enjoy it,” he said in a press release.



6. Becky G, Peso Pluma - Chanel

Fresh off her win at the iHeart Radio Music Awards for Best Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year, Becky G release Chanel, with Peso Pluma. The song shows off Becky G and Peso Plum’s sultry voices as they harmonize to the regional Mexican track.



7. Sebastian Esquivel X Virlan Gracia- “Bélico y Cholo- Con Virlan Garcia”

Sebastian Esquivel, an up-and-coming regional Mexican singer releases a remix to “Bélico y Cholo” which was huge in countries like the United States, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. The new version, ”BÉLICO Y CHOLO - CON VIRLAN GARCIA - EN VIVO” sounds great and has a fun reggae swing.



8. Melanie Martinez - VOID

Melanie Martinez releases “VOID.” The angsty but dreamy song is trending at #10 on music, with over 2.3 million views.



9. Daniel Caesar



Daniel Caeser releases the sultry and smooth “Valentina”



10. Natti Natasha - Algarete

Natti Natasha relives a Night in Paris with “Algarete.” “I was around Paris, and I said, ‘There are a lot of people here who go algarate. And I thought, ‘I must do something like this for all those people who want to live the crazy life or escape for a day to do their own thing,” she said in a statement, per REmezcla.