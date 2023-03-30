Baseball tradition meets Latin flavor with Sech’s Spanish version of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”

As Major League Baseball (MLB) Opening Week kicks off, Latin music artist Sech and Corona, the Official Cerveza of the sport, are bringing us a refreshing spin on the timeless classic “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” The new version of the song, recorded in Spanish, will be played during the seventh inning stretch at select ballparks across the U.S., offering a fun and culturally diverse perspective on the tradition.

The Latin Grammy–nominated artist, expressed his pride in collaborating with Corona and having the opportunity to represent his culture and the players on the field. “As a kid growing up in Panama, I was surrounded by a love and deep respect for the game from a young age,” Sech said. “Being able to work with an iconic brand like Corona and add my creativity to a cherished seventh inning tradition is a truly special experience.

“I am so proud to have made something that represents my culture and that of so many of the players on the field.”

The artist’s love for the sport is so strong that he named his third studio album “42,” in honor of Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in MLB. Also, Mariano Rivera, the last player to wear that number before it was retired league-wide, was a Panamanian pitcher and a Yankees legend.

On the brand side, Alex Schultz, vice president of brand marketing, Corona commented, “As the Official Cerveza of MLB, Corona wanted to extend a refreshing new perspective to one of the most beloved parts of the game and celebrate not only our own heritage, but that of so many people on the diamond and in the stands.”

Fans can listen to the new song on Sech’s Spotify channel or attend an Opening Day game at participating stadiums, including the Minnesota Twins’ home opener on Thursday, April 6.