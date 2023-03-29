Baseball holds a special place in the hearts of many, and the World Baseball Classic is a testament of fans’ love and passion for the sport. This year’s playoffs at the LoanDepot Park, the home of the Miami Marlins, brought together a stellar lineup of Miami’s top athletes and sports teams. This rare gathering saw four of Miami’s top sports teams, including the Miami HEAT, Miami Dolphins, Inter Miami CF, and the Miami Marlins, all under the same roof to cheer on Team USA and embrace the final WBC game.

The entire 2023 World Baseball Classic was definitely full of energy and excitement and the place to be in Miami. The playoffs also drew many Latin celebs, including singer Marc Anthony and his pregnant wife Nadia Ferreira, who attended to watch Puerto Rico take on the Dominican Republic. Also spotted were rapper Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Marlins star JazzChisholm, Hamilton star Anthony Ramos, and Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers.