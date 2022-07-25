David Ortiz gets inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame; Alex Rodriguez joins the ceremony

David Ortiz was officially inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on July 24, 2022, in a beautiful ceremony that included heartwarming speeches and many familiar faces.

In addition to the retired Boston Red Sox slugger, the museum committee honored seven other players, including Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, and Buck O’Neil.

©GettyImages



(Front row from left) Irene Hodges, representing Gil Hodges, Dr. Angela Terry, representing Buck O’Neil, and Sharon Minoso, representing Minnie Minoso, pose for a photograph with (top row from left) Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch, representing Bud Fowler, inductees Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva and David Ortiz after the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center at the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24, 2022 in Cooperstown, New York.

After retiring in 2016, Ortiz immediately appeared on the ballot to be inducted for his outstanding performance and legacy in the game. David is the fourth Dominican-born player to join the Hall of Fame Museum, alongside Pedro Martinez, Juan Marichal, and Vladimir Guerrero.

“Wow! Cooperstown,” Ortiz said. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be here today and hopefully inspire everyone to believe in yourself.”

©GettyImages



2022 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz speaks to the crowd during the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Cooperstown, New York.

A big crowd gathered in Cooperstown to celebrate; among the attendees was Alex Rodriguez. The New York Yankees legend traveled north of New York to support his good friend and fellow retired baseball player.

Rodriguez visited the museum for the first time on Sunday, even when he received just 34.3% of the vote last year to become a Hall of Famer. During his induction, Ortiz received 77% of the votes.

Although Alex missed the first part of the ceremony, he stayed around even to attend the Dominican Latin Fest. This celebration honors one of the greatest Latino players of all time.

I can confirm (although he did show up halfway through the ceremony) https://t.co/TDdxErI5G0pic.twitter.com/YWoH8aoAdw — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) July 24, 2022

The event featured recording artist stars from the Dominican Republic music scene, such as salsa singer Yiyo Sarante and his band, urban performer El Alfa, DJ Adonis, and award-winning merengue legends Sergio Vargas and Fernando Villalona.

“As a humble man, I want to celebrate the highlight of my career along with my people, so this is a free event, open to all to come and celebrate our impact, the Latino impact in baseball,” said Ortiz about the party.