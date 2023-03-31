Pet of the week: This adorable 52lb dog has to be carried in backpack to ride NYC subway

Small dogs or large dogs, chances are your furry friend will want to go with you everywhere. However when it comes to public transportation, there are some rules that could put a stop to adventures with your pup. This is certainly not the case for Jackie Hornung and her samoyed dog Lumi.

To ride the New York City subway, dogs have to be able to fit into a bag, which forces pet owners to get more creative. Jackie and Lumi quickly went viral after a short clip was posted on TikTok, showing the pair entering the train, with the 52 lb dog inside a large hiking backpack, resting his paws on his owner’s shoulders.

Lumi seemed to be very comfortable, with his head sticking out to the side. “Dogs have to be in bags on the NYC subway! So that’s why he is in a backpack” Jackie wrote, explaining to Newsweek that her pup “loves being carried” and he is “pretty calm” while riding the train.

Online users wondered if Lumi had enough room to move inside the backpack, however Jackie says it is pretty spacious, as it has “a good platform at the bottom for him to sit naturally in.”

Jackie also documented her first time trying on the backpack with Lumi, posting a clip of their experience in the subway. “Lumi’s new ride was a success,” she wrote on March 14, adding that he often “forgets his tongue is sticking out” and revealed that it is “a great workout with a 50lb fluffy weight” on her back.