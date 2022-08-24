Selena Gomez’s longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, reveals the earthy tone the singer, actress, and businesswoman will be rocking during the sweater weather season. “Olive this color on @selenagomez,” he wrote on social media alongside a photo of Gomez’s fresh manicure.

In a conversation with Allure, the expert reveals that the gel nail polish Selena is wearing on the snap goes by the name of CND Shellac in the shade Olive Grove. According to Tom, he shaped her nails as a squoval with the file from the Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nail Care Set.

©Tom Bachik





Selena, known for going viral almost every week on TikTok, might be starting this year’s list of fall nail polish must-haves. “Sel picked out the color. She loved it,” Bachik mentions.

To prepare for the upcoming season, which is fast approaching in the United States in September, we created a list of similar tones that will help you achieve Selena Gomez’s look.