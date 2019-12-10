4 spring summer nails trends that’ll inspire your next mani appointment

It's no secret fashion and beauty go hand-in-hand when it comes to trend forecasting. Luckily, nails are one of the quickest – and cheapest – ways to uplift your style each season. While winter is all about the darker hues, this upcoming season it’s time to get those fingertips a fashionable makeover. From french tips to crystal detailing, these are the hottest nail trends of spring/summer 2020. Scroll through to get inspired!

Ditch the white tips and add different hue

French Manicure

‘90s babies, rejoice! While French tips were one of the biggest nail trends of the decade, in 2020 ditch white tips for some color instead. Keep the length short and add a dark, light, bright or a pastel wash – all will work well.

Not a fan of color? Put a sheer wash onto your nails for a clean look

Sheer Shade

Whether your job prohibits nail polish or you simply want to extend the time between your next nail appointment, sheer shades are a must. They are going to be huge in the upcoming year, which is good news for those of us who like the idea of looking polished but can’t be bothered.

Instead of painstaking applying loads of layers of that nude-y tone to get full coverage, just one will do. Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, whose clients include Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez, is known for his signature natural, barely-there nail look.

Crystals and gems are a quick and fun way to make a statement

Nail Art

Nail art might conjure up images of Cardi B’s blinged out fingertips but dialing it back can be just as effective.

At Simone Rocha, models rocked short and neat nails with a single pearl stuck in the center. For the American Music Awards, Tom decorated Selena’s nails with Swarovski crystals that helped the singer shine during her performance.

Put some shine onto your fingertips and get ready to turn heads

Sparkle

Get ready to shine bright like diamond with this trend. If you love having painted nails but hate it when they chip or need a touch up, sparkle is the way to go. For Christian Sirianos’ fashion show nail artist Julie Kandalec used Essie’s Turquoise & Caicos on the tip, then finished the look with a silver glitter polish on the main nail.

