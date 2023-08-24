Syrup Nails: The Korean beauty trend taking the internet by storm

In the ever-evolving landscape of beauty trends, a new sensation has emerged from South Korea, captivating beauty enthusiasts and trendsetters worldwide—syrup nails. This fresh and alluring trend has taken the internet by storm, commanding attention across social media platforms and search engines.

A Glimpse at the Viral Phenomenon

The power of the syrup nail trend is undeniably showcased in the staggering numbers it has achieved. The #syrupnails hashtag on TikTok has raked in a jaw-dropping 8.1 million views, signifying this trend’s immense popularity and virality on the platform.

Moreover, its impact is further magnified by the fact that searches for this innovative manicure have surged by an astonishing 9,200% on Google in just a week.

Unlocking the Aesthetic

At the heart of this trend lies a mesmerizing combination of elements that create the sought-after syrup nail aesthetic. The phenomenon is characterized by an ultra-glossy manicure, which features a skillfully executed ombré effect—a seamless gradient of color that seamlessly transitions from one shade to another.

However, what truly sets this trend apart is its “syrup-like” finish, which adds a unique texture and lends a soft and natural appearance to the nails. The moniker “syrup nails,” aptly captures this technique’s luscious smoothness.

A Reflection of Quiet Luxury

The resonance of syrup nails extends beyond its visual appeal, making a profound statement about the prevailing trends in the beauty industry. The rise of the syrup nail trend underscores the ongoing dominance of the “quiet luxury” aesthetic.

Syrup nails in a world that values understated elegance and a refined touch align with this preference, offering a sophisticated and tasteful look that exudes luxury without overt extravagance.

Expert Insights into the Trend

To understand the syrup nail trend and the pervasive influence of Korean beauty in the market, we turned to Nick Drewe, the Beauty Trend Expert at the online discount platform Wethrift. Through his insightful analysis, we unearthed the driving factors behind the popularity of syrup nails and the larger Korean beauty landscape.

As we keep up with the constantly changing world of beauty, syrup nails have become a prime example of creativity and skill. Its sudden surge in popularity demonstrates the influence of the digital era, where a trend can captivate millions worldwide.

“From Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails created by artist Zola Ganzorigt to the most recent trend of strawberry milk nails, worn by the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, and KPop star Jennie Kim, soft glam manicures are the biggest beauty trend of the season,“ the expert assures.

“We’re seeing more people gravitate towards natural, clean-looking manicures, like classic French tips, soft nudes, subtle pinks, and minimalistic nail designs. This embodies the elegance of simplicity and the ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic, which is trending right now,“ Nick Drewe added.

A new era of minimalistic fashion and beauty

According to Drewe, “As we embrace the warmer weather, venture on European vacations, and enjoy summer celebrations, we’re seeing a new era of minimalistic fashion and beauty - and natural nails are at the core of the latest beauty trends, so it comes at no surprise that this nail look is making its way around the beauty industry.“

“Syrup nails are a beauty trend, which is predominantly popular across Korea and Japan. The trend involves layering a sheer gel polish over the nail to create a natural-looking ombré effect. Similar to ‘lipgloss nails,’ a glossy gel coat is applied to create an ultra-shiny finish,“ Nick explains.

The manicure is easily achievable at home or the salon

“You can purchase a jelly nail polish or mix a nail varnish with a clear base coat. Start by applying a base coat to the nail, then apply a strip layer of polish across the tip of the nail, and then cure.

Once this layer has set, apply a second coat of polish, bringing the product further down the nail bed. This step should be repeated three times, ensuring that each layer is cured before further application - this will create a gradient effect on the nail. Finally, finish with a glossy top coat for ultra-shine! Lighter colors work more effectively with this trend, so avoid using dark reds, blues, and greens. Instead, stick to pastel tones and shades to create a syrup-like effect,“ Nick explains.

Can you achieve Syrup Nails with other colors?

According to Nick, it is possible! “The trend isn’t limited to just nude tones and pinks, as beauty influencers across social media have been recreating the manicure using lilacs, blues, and other pastel colors.”

“The trend is adaptable depending on your skin tone, personal style, or even your outfit choice,“ they said.