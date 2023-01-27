What is Teeth Scaling? Cosmetic celebrity dentist explains the TikTok trend

Do you remember when everyone began watching videos about pimple popping and soap cutting? The new satisfying clips going viral on TikTok are about dental hygiene. If you are on the app, you might have seen videos about teeth scaling.

At this point, you might be wondering what exactly this technique is and if it can be done at home? Cosmetic dentist Dr. Brian Kantor of Lowenberg, Lituchy & Kantor in NYC shared with HOLA! USA the answer to all the questions.