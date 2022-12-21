The cold temperatures during winter can really take a toll on your skin, leaving it dry, itchy and even irritated at times. We must be aware of how climate changes affect us, as we don’t want to accelerate the aging of our skin or end up with a harsh-looking complexion.

To combat these seasonal skin issues, we asked Florida-based board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Bertha Baum to share some tips on keeping our skin healthy during these months. Some of these simple changes to our routine could keep our skin looking fresh and moisturized all year long.

“Taking care of your skin should entail the same commitment as taking care of your teeth” - Dr. Bertha Baum

Scroll down to see the eight simple tips by Dr. Baum to winter-proof your skin and have glowing skin all year round.