With summer just around the corner, it’s time to embrace the season’s hottest nail trends. As the days grow longer and the weather gets warmer, our spirits are lifted and summer brings with it a host of exciting and unique trends that have everyone eagerly anticipating the new season.

Nail trends this summer seem to be influenced by TV and film, with the latest live-action version of The Little Mermaid and the fantasy comedy Barbie serving as sources of inspiration. It’s no wonder that searches for “Mermaid nails” and “Barbie nails” have increased by 115% and 122% respectively in anticipation of the season.

As we delve into the summer season, it’s clear that nail trends are heavily influenced by the change in weather. In fact, there has been a staggering 544% increase in searches for “summer nail” inspiration.

The team at Wethrift has conducted thorough research to reveal the most sought-after shades, shapes, and nail designs that will be huge this season, by analyzing search volume data on the image-sharing platform Pinterest.

Nick Drewe, Trend Expert at Discount Platform, Wethrift, has provided his insight: