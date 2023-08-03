Cherry Cola Lips are the new viral beauty trend: ‘Lana Del Rey vibes’

There is no doubt that beauty trends are coming in fast these days with the help of social media. This latest viral trend started in April, with TikTok searches making it grow even bigger, now that celebrities and models are showing the final result, including Kylie Jenner and Amelia Gray.

Cherry Cola lips, which many have said to give “Lana Del Rey vibes,” are basically a combination of reds and browns, inspired by the colors of cherry cola soda. The vibrant lip also has a very particular texture, with a shiny and moody finish.

If you want to recreate this new trend, you will need a red-brown lip liner, which should be a few shades darker than your skin tone, as well as a cherry red or berry lip gloss.

The first step is to overline the center part of your upper and lower lips, following your natural lip. When you are done, just fill out the outer corners with the liner. For the final touch, just apply the red lip gloss of your choice over your lips, starting from the center and blending the color.

And while this makeup look has been around for decades, a new generation has now discovered it, with many even giving different variations with pinkish-red and terracotta hues. Cherry Cola lips also suit every skin tone, quickly becoming a fan-favorite look for a night out, or simply a fun combination to try.

