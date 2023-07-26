Pimple or hydrocolloid patches are tiny adhesive patches that aim to treat and cure acne. They are made of hydrocolloid, a substance that absorbs moisture and has a gel-like consistency. These patches are usually transparent or semi-transparent and are available in different sizes to cater to various pimples.

Pimple patches aid the skin’s natural healing process by creating an ideal environment. Once applied to a pimple, the patch absorbs excess fluid, oil, and impurities from the affected area. This reduces inflammation, flattens the blemish, and prevents it from getting more swollen and painful.

How do pimple patches work, and how to use them?

Pimple patches utilize hydrocolloid technology to address and cure acne. They foster an ideal setting for the skin’s innate healing mechanism to manifest.

“As this hydrocolloid gel adheres to the skin, it absorbs excess oil and dirt away from pimples,“ NYC-based board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Hadley King, told NBC News. ”While stuck to the skin, acne patches also have the added benefit of preventing you from picking or trying to pop the pimple.”

Here’s how pimple patches work:

Absorption: Pimple patches utilize a unique material known as hydrocolloid, which has excellent absorbent properties. Once applied to a pimple, the patch absorbs extra fluids, oils, and impurities from the affected area. This process helps to decrease inflammation and prevents the spot from becoming more painful and swollen.

Protection: Pimple patches function as a safeguard for blemishes by forming a sealed layer. This layer keeps the affected area free from bacteria, dirt, and other irritants from the outside environment. Doing so helps prevent further infection and allows the skin to heal faster without any hindrance.

Encouraging healing: The patch contains hydrocolloid material that promotes a moist environment for wound healing. This material creates a gentle occlusive effect that moisturizes the skin and prevents scabbing. This humid environment helps the skin heal naturally and effectively by repairing and regenerating the damaged area.

Reducing scarring: To prevent scarring from pimples, using pimple patches can be helpful. These patches create a moist environment that promotes even skin repair, reducing the chance of leaving noticeable marks after the blemish has healed.

How to use pimple patches?

Apply the patches on clean, dry skin for effective use and press them gently onto the pimple to ensure proper adhesion. Leave the patch on for several hours or overnight to allow it to work effectively. The patch may become white or cloudy as it absorbs impurities and fluid. You can remove and replace it as needed, and once the pimple has healed completely, the patch can be removed without leaving any residue.

