Are you tired of searching for the perfect ingredient that can help you combat aging and achieve youthful and radiant skin? Try Vitamin C! This ingredient is a powerful antioxidant and a ﻿dermatologists favorite for a good reason. It stimulates collagen synthesis, improves luminosity, fights wrinkles, and more.

According to Dr. Bertha Baum, Florida-based board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon, “Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that offers a range of benefits for mature skin.” From its ability to brighten and even out skin tone to protecting our skin against environmental damage, the doctor also shared with HOLA! additional reasons why this skincare ingredient should be on your radar if you are 40+ years old.

Dr. Baum: 5 key benefits of vitamin c for mature skin

This ingredient helps boost collagen production, a protein that keeps your skin firm and supple, which can help maintain your skin’s firmness and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. As we age, our skin produces less of it over the years. In fact, there is a 10% decrease in collagen every decade after 25 years of age. With the help of its anti-inflammatory properties, Vitamin C can help reduce redness, irritation, and other signs of inflammation, which is also a major contributor to skin aging. It helps protect our skin from sun damage. UV radiation from the sun can harm your skin and cause premature aging, which is why using products with Vitamin C can help protect the skin against sun damage by neutralizing free radicals and reducing inflammation. Vitamin C is a key ingredient to help brighten your skin tone and reduce the appearance of age spots and other discolorations. You can also see improvement in overall skin texture by reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and smoothing out rough patches.

In addition to insights from Dr. Baum, several clinical studies have shown that this ingredient can decrease the appearance of wrinkles. A Harvard Medical School blog mentioned that one study demonstrated that using vitamin C formulations on a daily basis for a period of at least three months “improved the appearance of fine and coarse wrinkles of the face and neck, as well as improved overall skin texture and appearance.”

If you want to focus on ingredients targeting mature skin, we’ve got you covered. Scroll below to see recommendations of beauty products containing this powerful ingredient so you can incorporate it into your beauty routine and maintain your youthful complexion!