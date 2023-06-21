The truth behind coconut oil; it doesn’t benefit your skin as you might think

Have you ever wondered why are people obsessed with using coconut oil on their skin to lock in moisture, if water and oil don’t mix? There are many myths and misconceptions in the beauty industry, and the use of oils on our skin is one of them.

HOLA! USA had an honest conversation with Hispanic board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Bertha Baum about the importance of keeping your skin hydrated —but not entirely with coconut oil!

Natural ingredients don’t mean good, and pure coconut oil doesn’t benefit your skin as you might think

Believe it or not, Hispanics’ skin tends to be dryer than the general population, even though Latinas spend more on skincare than other groups. Latinas and Latinos also are prone to follow generational beauty recipes and techniques using ingredients commonly found in the fridge or pantry. However, according to Dr. Baum, natural ingredients don’t mean good, and pure coconut oil doesn’t benefit your skin as you might think.

Does coconut oil have any benefits on our skin?

“I always have talked against all these essential oils because I don’t see a benefit of it,” Dr. Bertha Baum told HOLA! USA. “My issue with those products is that they don’t have an actual vehicle helping get that oil or that ingredient to get into the right place. That is just sitting on your skin, and to me, it’s the same as makeup; some makeup looks great, but it’s just sitting on your skin and not doing anything long-term.”

Why do people think coconut oil works for their skin?

Coconut oil is only partially useless. While it acts as a layer to trap moisture inside, it doesn’t penetrate enough to maintain your skin supple and hydrated forever. “I’ve heard so many patients that use it, and they swear by it. And it has a place if you have very, very dry skin,” the expert explains, adding, “All that oil does is literally create some sort of enclosure into your skin. And so by doing that, you’re maintaining some of the moisture. But long term, to me, that’s not a good thing because then you can have acne issues.”

According to Dr. Baum, relying on coconut oil to have hydrated skin will eventually make you break out. “You can get allergic dermatitis from this because, as I mentioned, it doesn’t have a good vehicle to penetrate.”

Are there any effective alternatives to hydrate our skin?

“I genuinely believe in companies that make and take a long time creating a vehicle to get that product where it needs to go,” Dr. Baum assures. “I know people like natural, but sometimes if you use natural soap straight out, that is the most irritating thing you could use for your skin.

“The concept of natural doesn’t always mean good. That’s when I think we can advance a little bit in terms of skincare and products that we can use. I don’t consider putting oil on the skin is going to hydrate it. You’re not doing anything for your skin.”

Hydration is vital because losing hydration on your skin means losing your protective barrier. “It’s imperative to maintain hydration even when you are acne-prone, or have oily skin. That doesn’t mean that you’re hydrated!” the dermatologist warns. “I think that’s a concept that is hard for many people to understand because they think oil means hydration, and they’re totally different concepts.”

“When the skin is hydrated, it’s going to be stronger, and it’s going to have that natural protective barrier. Hydration can also prevent lines and wrinkles,” Dr. Baum explains. “The more hydrated the skin is, the better it’s going to be, will have more moisture retention, increase elasticity and more.”

People with oily skin need to cleanse their face with a foaming cleanser, but if you have normal to dry skin, Dr. Baum suggests finding a gentle cleanser that will remove bacteria and cleanse the pores without stripping away the moisture.

Trusting cosmetic chemists and their formulas is vital in skincare. Years of studies and trials guarantee quality; however, using brands that don’t test on animals is crucial for Dr. Baum. Therefore, she suggests Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost line.

“To me, one of the best products in the market in terms of cleansing and hydration, is the Hydro Boost Gel Cleanser because it’s fragrance-free and perfect for people with issues with allergies.”

The expert also revealed that when it comes to buying skincare that promotes hydration, we always need to go for the following:

Fragrance-free: fragrance strips away your moisture, and it will irritate your skin.

fragrance strips away your moisture, and it will irritate your skin. Hyaluronic acid: You’re going to get that hydration no matter what!

You’re going to get that hydration no matter what! Use glycerin: Surprinign! But this is making a comeback. Glycerin is an excellent way of cleansing without stripping away moisture, and it works well on sensitive skin.

In addition, the dermatologist advises staying away from parabens; if you have acne, make sure to buy all your non-comedogenic products. “That means it does not cause acne. Because when you have acne-prone skin, you could be doing everything right, but if you’re putting out products on your skin that cause acne, then you’re back on that cycle,” she warns.

