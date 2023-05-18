Discover the most popular peptides for achieving longevity and beauty goals

Various options are available to address different health concerns, such as vitamins, topicals, injectables, and peptides. Peptides can help with weight loss, boost your libido, enhance your focus, and improve your sleep while supporting gut health.

These amino acids are tiny chains found inside the body that significantly contribute to regulating bodily functions and providing numerous health benefits. In the United States, there are restrictions on obtaining them, but they are gradually becoming available. However, they come with a high price tag.

In the new series “How to Live Longer,” Dr. Neil Paulvin and Dr. Rahi Sarbaziha, both certified longevity and integrative medicine doctors, are discussing the advantages of peptides and providing important information for those considering their incorporation into their wellness regimen.

What are peptides?

Peptides are made of amino acids —the fundamental components of proteins. These molecules play a vital role in regulating various bodily functions, including muscle development and recovery, inflammation, weight management, brain function, and healing. Peptides work by communicating with other cells to ensure proper biochemical processes.

The market offers different peptides; one of the most popular is Ozempic (semaglutide); however, each doctor specializes in other kinds.

Here are the peptides that Dr. Rahi is most frequently asked for:

Melanotan - AKA the “Barbie‘’ peptide. This peptide can help you lose weight, tan your skin, and increase your sex drive. It works by increasing melatonin in your skin. (Note: dangerous side effects include increased, darker moles and tanned skin even after cycling off).

Dr. Paulvin’s Most Commonly Requested Peptides:

BPC-157 - This peptide can help with ulcer health, healing muscles/joints, increasing cognition (it’s a low grade anti-depressant), skin health, and heart and lung inflammation, and it is now being mixed in with weight loss products because of its gut health benefits.

Find below things to know before you incorporate peptides into your daily routine, according to the experts

Did you know that peptides are naturally occurring chemical messengers in our bodies? They play a crucial role in various bodily functions, including hormone release, metabolism, inflammation, and brain health. It’s important to note that peptides are not steroids.

There are various ways to consume peptides — they are readily available in numerous sources. Peptides can be found in foods, supplements, and medications, making it effortless to incorporate them into your daily routine. As they are smaller than proteins, they can be quickly assimilated by the body.

Common forms of peptides include:

Food - You can increase your peptide intake by consuming more eggs, fish, beans, lentils, soy and hemp seeds.

It’s crucial to be aware of potential side effects when taking peptides, whether in oral or injectable form. Seeking guidance from a licensed physician before starting treatment and purchasing peptides exclusively from a board-certified physician is highly recommended. Properly cycling your peptides can also help prevent adverse effects.