What is Estrogen Deficient Skin and how to repair it non-hormonally

There is a recent buzz surrounding menopause and perimenopause and how it visibly affects your hair and skin. While menopause is a natural process, we also need to know how it is more than hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and sleep disturbances.
To learn more about the topic, viral TikTok Derm and Triple Board-Certified Dermatologist, Internist & Dermatopathologist Dr. Mamina Turegano shared with HOLA! USA some insight into how to know if you have Estrogen Deficient Skin, what to do about it, and how to prep skin from an early age.
Another term for “menopausal skin” is “estrogen-deficient skin.” With menopause, there is a significant hormone shift, namely the drop in estrogen. Estrogen plays a major role in collagen production, which drops by 30% within the first five years of menopause.
Estrogen plays a role with:
1. Oil production (lack of estrogen results in dryness)
2. The thickness of the epidermis (low estrogen gives us thin, more papery/crepey skin)
3. Skin hydration (low estrogen decreases hyaluronic acid production)
4. Skin firmness (less estrogen means less collagen, which means more thinning, laxity, and wrinkles)
Estrogen is not available in skincare, but a patented ingredient called Methyl Estraodiolpropanoate (MEP Technology)h is a non-hormonal estrogen receptor aide that works non-hormonally to help stimulate the estrogen receptor pathway and is exclusively found in Emepelle’s skincare products.
It promotes significant improvements in skin dryness, laxity, atrophy, dullness, thinning/crepiness, fine lines, and erythema. Given that it is entirely non-hormonal, it safely treats estrogen-deficient skin without any side effects.
People who are perimenopausal or postmenopausal will undoubtedly benefit, but women as early as their 30s can benefit from this product.
Hormonal treatment will have a more systemic effect, meaning it can affect other organ systems in the body. When using non-hormone products, such as Emepelle, which includes MEP Technology, can still mimic the effects of estrogen on the skin, and one does not have to worry about the systemic impact on the body.
The Emepelle line addresses all these aspects, streamlined into three products. They all contain MEP Technology to help restore the effects of estrogen in the skin and other supporting ingredients.
Emepelle Eye Cream is formulated with key ingredients such as MEP Technology, caffeine, peptides, antioxidants, emollients, and humectants (mango seed butter and hyaluronic acid) to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, under-eye puffiness, and dark circles for improved luminosity and anti-aging benefits around the eyes.
Emepelle Serum is a lightweight, oil-free daily serum that helps to reinvigorate skin’s natural source of radiance for more healthy, youthful-looking skin. This serum contains niacinamide, antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid.
Emepelle Night Cream is a luxurious and restorative cream that harnesses skin’s nighttime repair activities to help restore vitality and luminosity to aging skin. Night Cream is formulated with retinol, niacinamide, and peptides for additional anti-aging benefits.
Their star gentle yet powerful anti-aging ingredient is Methyl Estraodiolpropanoate (MEP Technology), which is specially designed to safely and effectively replenish the skin’s vitality due to estrogen loss. MEP is a synthetic estrogenic sterol ester, which has estrogen effects and stimulates the estrogen receptor pathway, but it gets metabolized to an inactive compound, thus avoiding estrogenic side effects.