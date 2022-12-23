What is Estrogen Deficient Skin and how to repair it non-hormonally

There is a recent buzz surrounding menopause and perimenopause and how it visibly affects your hair and skin. While menopause is a natural process, we also need to know how it is more than hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and sleep disturbances.

Dr. Mamina Turegano shared with HOLA! USA some insight into how to know if you have Estrogen Deficient Skin, what to do about it, and how to prep skin from an early age.



What is or how it looks estrogen-deficient skin? Another term for “menopausal skin” is “estrogen-deficient skin.” With menopause, there is a significant hormone shift, namely the drop in estrogen. Estrogen plays a major role in collagen production, which drops by 30% within the first five years of menopause. Estrogen plays a role with: 1. Oil production (lack of estrogen results in dryness) 2. The thickness of the epidermis (low estrogen gives us thin, more papery/crepey skin) 3. Skin hydration (low estrogen decreases hyaluronic acid production) 4. Skin firmness (less estrogen means less collagen, which means more thinning, laxity, and wrinkles) How can we treat it? Estrogen is not available in skincare, but a patented ingredient called Methyl Estraodiolpropanoate (MEP Technology)h is a non-hormonal estrogen receptor aide that works non-hormonally to help stimulate the estrogen receptor pathway and is exclusively found in Emepelle’s skincare products. It promotes significant improvements in skin dryness, laxity, atrophy, dullness, thinning/crepiness, fine lines, and erythema. Given that it is entirely non-hormonal, it safely treats estrogen-deficient skin without any side effects. How soon can we start to treat it? People who are perimenopausal or postmenopausal will undoubtedly benefit, but women as early as their 30s can benefit from this product. What is the difference between treating it with hormones and non-hormonally? Hormonal treatment will have a more systemic effect, meaning it can affect other organ systems in the body. When using non-hormone products, such as Emepelle, which includes MEP Technology, can still mimic the effects of estrogen on the skin, and one does not have to worry about the systemic impact on the body.