Michelle Obama talks about the impact of menopause

Michelle Obama is openly discussing menopause and aging, topics that have long been taboo for women.

In an interview with People, Obama shared her experiences of aging and why women should be more open about discussing this stage of their lives.

©GettyImages



Michelle Obama at the unveiling of Obama’s portrait

“There’s a lot we don’t know,” said Obama. “There is not a lot of conversation about menopause. I’m going through it, and I know all of my friends are going through it. And the information is sparse.”

She also talked about her workout regime, and how that’s changed as she’s grown older. “Some of it is menopause, some of it is aging,” she said. “I find that I cannot push myself as hard as I used to. That doesn’t work out for me. That when I tear a muscle or pull something and then I’m out. The recovery time is not the same.”

Obama also talked about gaining weight as a part of her menopause process, a topic that’s rarely discussed by women over the age of 50. “I never used to weigh myself. I’m not trying to stick to numbers, but when you’re in menopause, you have this slow creep that you just don’t realize. We’re all in menopause with stretchy [waist] bands and our athleisure wear on, and you look up and you can’t fit the outfits you had last year. I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful.”

©GettyImages



Barack and Michelle Obama

Menopause is a process that affects all aging women, usually between the ages of 45 to 55, producing symptoms like hot flashes, changes in their cycles, and more.

Obama will soon be releasing her new book, “The Light We Carry,” which is a combination of memoir and self-help, tackling topics like fear and anxiety during these stressful times.