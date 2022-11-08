Michelle Obama’s hairstylist Johnny Wright launches the instructional book ‘Natural & Curly Hair for Dummies’

Michelle Obama and Tamron Hall’s hairstylist, Johnny Wright, is transforming hard-to-understand into easy-to-use with his first and newly launched book “Natural & Curly Hair for Dummies” in partnership with the bestselling For Dummies series. The instructional and non-intimidating guide is available now on Amazon and wherever books and eBooks are sold.

Anyone intimated by the power of curly hair can find reassurance and discover the beauty of texture in a book that walks readers through the biological basics of natural and curly hair.

“Natural & Curly Hair for Dummies” includes Wright’s favorite product recommendations and provides insider pro tips for protecting and maintaining healthy hair, whether type 2A or 4C.

What sets this book apart?

Wright goes beyond practical how-to steps and dos and dont’s. The hair professional offers his book as a space for the curly and natural hair community. Wright’s book is part instruction manual, part style maven, and part life guide that centers the curly and natural hair community in the spotlight.

“This book is a place to come together to learn, to teach, to heal, and to live your natural and curly hair life to the fullest,” Wright says. “Within these pages, you’ll find creation, inspiration, and celebration of our curly and natural hair community. In looking at what the CROWN Act, a law that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture, and what others in the community are doing for natural and curly hair, I hope this book adds my voice to the effort.”

Wright continues, “Beauty is really about reflecting our power in all aspects of ourselves, including our hair, without hiding or feeling shame. With this book, I am here to help people embrace their natural beauty in all its glory and build our community up.”

Johnny plans to embark on a nationwide book tour in 2023, teaching and guiding readers and consumers on the importance of caring for their natural and curly hair.

Who is Johnny Wright?