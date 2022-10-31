A woman interrupts President Barack Obama’s speech with a steamy compliment

Former President Obama Campaigns With Mandela Barnes In Milwaukee
Barack Obama is one of the most handsome presidents the United States has had, and his supporters believe it too! During his speech on a campaign trail in Detroit, Michigan, Michelle Obama’s husband got a steamy compliment from a crowd member.

While speaking to the audience at the Detroit Renaissance High School, Mr. Obama said, “sometimes going on a campaign trail feels a little harder than it used to, not just because I am older and grayer….”

While the crowd began laughing, a woman sitting behind the former president said, “You fine as [expletive].” Her comment made the 61-year-old react by jokingly responding, “I’m not gonna tell Michelle [Obama] you said that.”

“Although Michelle does agree, she knows.”

Obama’s recent rally encouraged voters to show up in the upcoming elections. “This election requires every single one of us to do our part,” he said. “I understand why you might be worried about the course of the country. Sometimes it’s tempting just to tune out, watch football, watch Dancing With The Stars. I’m here to tell you tuning out is not an option.”

