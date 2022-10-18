Malia and Sasha Obama were spotted hanging out with friends in West Hollywood

Sisters Malia and Sasha Obama chose a casual fit for their girl’s night in West Hollywood. The pair were spotted hanging out with friends and having a good time with great company. The daughters of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama showed unparalleled elegance with looks according to their styles.

Malia rocked a green shirt-style dress with boots and dark glasses, while Sasha chose an eclectic and relaxed look with baggy patterned pants, a red blouse, and boots.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia and Sasha Obama

Days before, Malia stepped out wearing a look that seems to be inspired by the 2000s. The 24-year-old presidential daughter wore a blue mini dress, paired with chunky combat boots, accessorized with big sunglasses and a small purse.

Malia is known to be a screenwriter, and she’s currently working alongside Donald Glover on his new Amazon Prime series, which is rumored to be titled “Hive” and follows a Beyoncé-like figure in the music industry.

Glover has shared how impressed he’s been by Obama’s work ethic and her writing style. “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” he said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

As per Sasha Obama, she is back in school! The 21-year-old student was recently spotted walking to class on the University of Southern California’s campus, looking stylish and cool with a purple top, boyfriend jeans and a classy Poppy Lissiman tote bag.