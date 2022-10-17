Malia Obama channels 2000s fashion in strapless blue mini dress and chunky boots

Malia Obama is showing off her fashion style! The eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was spotted looking casually chic, while meeting up with some of her friends in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old presidential daughter seems to be inspired by the 2000s, as she wore a blue mini dress, paired with chunky combat boots, accessorized with big sunglasses and a small purse.

Malia was photographed parking her car, walking down the sidewalk and smiling at her phone. She has been spotted many times before, showing a casual look, inspired by her California Girl lifestyle, as she decided to move to Los Angeles after graduating from Harvard in 2021.

She has definitely shown her favorite styles, rocking denim during different outings, from jean shorts, pants, shirts, and more. Malia has made some great friends in LA, recently photographed wearing a comfy looking outfit while hiking with one of her girlfriends.

Malia is known to be a screenwriter, and she’s currently working alongside Donald Glover on his new Amazon Prime series, which is rumored to be titled “Hive” and follows a Beyoncé-like figure in the music industry.

Glover has shared how impressed he’s been by Obama’s work ethic and her writing style. “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” he said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”