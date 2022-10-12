Malia Obama spotted looking sporty while on a walk with a friend

Malia Obama is staying active. The 24 year old was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a sporty and comfy looking outfit as she put her steps in with a friend.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia and her friend on a hike.

Obama was wearing black running shorts, a white tank top, a sweater that she wrapped around her waist, a hat and some sunglasses that she kept at the top of her head. She was photographed with a friend as the two were on a walk along the Hollywood Reservoir on Saturday, which has different hike routes that people can complete, with most of them providing stunning views of the city.

Obama’s friend wore a similar outfit and made Obama laugh at one point, with her smile captured on camera.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia and her friend on a hike.

After their walk, Obama and her friend were seen stopping by a restaurant, where they took a seat on one of the outside tables and grabbed a bite to eat.

Malia Obama is a screenwriter and moved to Los Angeles after she graduated from Harvard University in the year 2021. She’s currently working alongside Donald Glover on his new Amazon Prime series, which is rumored to be titled “Hive” and follows a Beyoncé-like figure in the music industry.