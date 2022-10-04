Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots

Malia Obama was photographed getting some food in Los Angeles, wearing the perfect classy work outfit. The 24-year-old screenwriter was wearing a stylish outfit that highlighted her white Marc Jacobs boots.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia Obama in LA.

Obama was photographed as she grabbed a salad for lunch, wearing an outfit that highlighted different shades of blue. She had on a denim dress that she paired with a lighter blue top and matching sunglasses. Tying everything together were the white Marc Jacobs combat boots.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia Obama in LA.

Obama’s shoes are called the Bristol Combat Boots and are priced at $400. The item is sold out online, showing how popular it is. Obama’s boots are bright white and are the most eye-catching part of her outfit, elevating it from a typical workday look into something more fashionable yet still informal and appropriate for Los Angeles.

Malia Obama continues to develop her fashion sense, which shows off her lax attitude, yet always having a keen eye for tasteful designer items, like the Marc Jacobs boots or a limited edition purse that ties the whole outfit together.