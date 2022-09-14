Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits

Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund were photographed together once more. This time, the pair appear to have coordinated outfits, and were spotted wearing almost identical pants.
The two were photographed as they went on a walk in New York. At one point, the two turned to each other and smiled. Obama was wearing a blue denim top, white pants, and sneakers. She tied the look with a small handbag.
Eklund was wearing a black denim jacket and had almost identical pants to Obama, only in a darker shade. The two wore sunglasses and appeared to be heading to an unknown location together.
Obama and Eklund were first spotted together by late July, photographed going on strolls and on one occasion visiting the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. According to Page Six, Eklund is a music producer born in Ethiopia. His mother is Ethiopian while his father is American.
Neither Eklund nor Obama have addressed the rumors of their romance. In the past, Obama dated Rory Farquharson, with whom she’d had a relationship since 2017. The two met in Harvard University, when they were both students. There haven’t been any recent photos of them, prompting many to wonder if they broke up.
Malia and Sasha Obama are private about their personal lives, despite the media’s interest in them. In an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michelle Obama said that it was surprising to see them grow up. “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” she said. “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”