Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits

Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund were photographed together once more. This time, the pair appear to have coordinated outfits, and were spotted wearing almost identical pants.

©GrosbyGroup



The two were photographed in New York.

The two were photographed as they went on a walk in New York. At one point, the two turned to each other and smiled. Obama was wearing a blue denim top, white pants, and sneakers. She tied the look with a small handbag.

©GrosbyGroup



Obama and Eklund smiling at each other.

Eklund was wearing a black denim jacket and had almost identical pants to Obama, only in a darker shade. The two wore sunglasses and appeared to be heading to an unknown location together.

Obama and Eklund were first spotted together by late July, photographed going on strolls and on one occasion visiting the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. According to Page Six, Eklund is a music producer born in Ethiopia. His mother is Ethiopian while his father is American.