Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots

Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items.
Obama was spotted wearing an oversized jean jacket, a grey t-shirt, some shorts and some Uggs boots. Her hair was piled on top of her head.
She was accompanied by a friend who wore baggy jeans, a vest, and a sweater.
Ugg boots have always been loved by celebrities, with them wearing the boots all through the season. This year, the boots have been spotted on a variety of a-listers like, Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Garner, Kaley Cuoco, Dua Lipa, Irina Shayk, and more.
The company’s Spring campaign features Cher, with the photoshoot being taken on her home in Malibu, and with her wearing a variety of outfits that boast a hippy and relaxed vibe.
According to some photos obtained by Page Six, Malia Obama appears to be dating Dawit Eklund, a music producer. The two were photographed while out on a date in Los Angeles, making a visit to the Los Angeles Country Museum of Art. Photos show the two walking alongside each other and hugging.
The Daily Mail reports that Eklund is the co-founder of the record label 1432 R and that his father is a retired State Department officer. Their date at the Los Angeles Museum of Art marked their third public outing together. Malia previously dated Rory Farquhason, who she met at Harvard University, and started dating in the year 2017.