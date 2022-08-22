Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots

Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia Obama on her way to 7-Eleven.

Obama was spotted wearing an oversized jean jacket, a grey t-shirt, some shorts and some Uggs boots. Her hair was piled on top of her head.

She was accompanied by a friend who wore baggy jeans, a vest, and a sweater.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia was accompanied by a friend.

Ugg boots have always been loved by celebrities, with them wearing the boots all through the season. This year, the boots have been spotted on a variety of a-listers like, Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Garner, Kaley Cuoco, Dua Lipa, Irina Shayk, and more.

©GettyImages



Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Garner, Kaley Cuoco all wearing Uggs!

The company’s Spring campaign features Cher, with the photoshoot being taken on her home in Malibu, and with her wearing a variety of outfits that boast a hippy and relaxed vibe.