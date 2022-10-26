Amal Clooney, Melinda French Gates, and Michelle Obama launch ‘Get Her There’ campaign
Removing the barriers

Amal Clooney, Melinda French Gates, and Michelle Obama launch ‘Get Her There’ campaign

Their new global initiative aims to educate and empower teenage girls

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Former first lady Michelle Obama, philanthropist Melinda French Gates and attorney Amal Clooney gathered in New York City to launch the “Get Her There” campaign. Their new global initiative aims to educate and empower teenage girls.

The Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Clooney Foundation for Justice will work together to advance gender equality, improve girls‘ access to education, and end child marriage.

Michelle Obama©Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance

“We created the Get Her There campaign to inspire everyone to get involved in our work — because we know that our entire world benefits when girls are educated and empowered,” Obama said in a statement. “That’s why I am so grateful that Melinda and Amal — two of the world’s most compelling and influential leaders for gender equity — are teaming up with the Girls Opportunity Alliance to help remove the barriers that stand in the way of every girl getting the opportunities she deserves. The barriers these girls face are very real, but I couldn’t be more hopeful about what’s ahead in our work together to support them.”

They also hosted a panel to share details of the project. According to Obama, the “there” in Get Her There is “anywhere a girl can dream.”

More about the Obamas

Sasha Obama wears one of the season’s trendiest unisex brands

Malia and Sasha Obama were spotted hanging out with friends in West Hollywood

Malia Obama channels 2000s fashion in strapless blue mini dress and chunky boots

“These girls are showing us where ‘there’ is,” she explained. “Education made the difference in my life. … It has given me the tools to envision where ‘there’ [is for me].”

“Who knows how many of the [girls pushed into child marriage] could’ve gone on to cure cancer or lead a country?” Clooney asked.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more