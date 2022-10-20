Sasha Obama wears one of the season’s trendiest unisex brands

Sasha Obama has a marked sense of fashion. Her clothing is unapologetic, bold and colorful. Her accessories are usually coveted, sporting the world’s leading brands and molding them to her looks. This week, she was spotted with one of the season’s most coveted items, a Telfar bag.

©GrosbyGroup



Sasha Obama has a Telfar bag, one of the most coveted items in fashion.

Sasha was photographed on her way to class, and was wearing a black dress and some tan boots with high black socks. The center of her outfit was her purse, a large Telfar bag in red.

©GrosbyGroup



She paired the look with a black dress and some tan boots.

The bag has been one of the biggest surprises in the fashion industry, becoming a quick hit that changed Clemens’ life. One of the aspects that make the bag so unique is the fact that it’s an accessible brand. While getting one of the bags is very difficult — they sell out immediately — they cost ﻿between 150 and 250 dollars.

In an appearance on “Good Morning America,” Clemens talked about the brand and why it became such a huge hit. “It’s a way to be seen. We repost all of our customers, they make most of our ads,” he said. His company is Black-owned and believes that fashion should be accessible for all.

“I priced the bag for what I would get at a night DJing at a club. Basically pricing it in a way that’s accessible to people like me. It’s really hard to be a young person and to also be able to be stylish and to pay rent and to eat,” he said.