As the cold days of winter slowly creep in, so does that dry and brittle hair. Unfortunately, this affects even more to women in menopause. Did you know that more than half of women over 50 years old will experience thinning hair in addition to the usual hot flashes?

As reported by NBC News, Thai researchers analyzed the scalps of nearly 200 postmenopausal women, finding that 52.2 percent had hair thinning. The report, published in February 2022, shows that 60 percent of participants with severe hair loss were experiencing low self-esteem.

©GettyImages



What is perimenopausal thinning hair, and how to break from it?

The researchers, led by Dr. Sukanya Chaikittisilpa of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, worked closely with 178 women treated at a menopause clinic.

After measuring the women’s hormone levels, and hair density in the middle of the scalp, they discovered that 73.2 percent had mild hair loss, 22.6 percent had moderate loss, and 4.3 percent had severe loss.

Are there any treatments for female hair loss?

The publication informed that Dr. Emma Guttman, director of the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology for Mount Sinai Health System, said, “There are many causes of hair loss — such as autoimmune conditions and issues with the immune system. But the hopeful thing is, there are treatments for some of them.”

Among those treatments is Stripes’ The Root Of It, an Ectoine Calming and Thickening Scalp Serum formulated with perimenopausal women in mind.

This formula is also great for anyone experiencing dry or thinning hair. Its Founder and CCO, Naomi Watts, recommends “to take 2-3 full pipettes and drip it onto your scalp and then before you jump in the shower massage your scalp with the serum.”

The Root Of It is a hydrating scalp serum that combines pea peptides, Amla, and a combination of plant extracts to revitalize and rejuvenate hair, leaving strands fuller, stronger, and shiner.