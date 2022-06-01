What is a lower LVL lash lift? Eyelash expert explains how this trend makes your eye appear larger

What is a lower LVL lash lift?

If TikTok data is anything to go by, it’s safe to say the lower lash lift will be everywhere by the end of 2022, and it’s a train you don’t want to miss. Before delving into the deep details about lower LVL, you should know precisely how the original lash lift works. Created by Nouveau Lashes, LVL stands for length, volume, and lift.

Just like an upper lash lift, lower LVL uses the same 4-step treatment process to define and create the illusion of longer lashes. Bonding Gel and Lifting Balm are applied, followed by a lash tint to darken the lashes and add volume and depth. Finally, Moisturising Serum nourishes the lashes and eases them off the shield.

Lower LVL helps to balance out fuller top lashes (for those with or without extensions) and open up the eye and make it appear larger. This treatment is an ideal solution for people with natural lower lashes that appear crisscrossed or that lay very close to the under-eye skin, often resulting in mascara (if worn) transferring to the skin.

A Lower LVL will correct criss-cross lashes, fan them out, and lift them with a subtle curve away from the skin.