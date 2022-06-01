What is a lower LVL lash lift? Eyelash expert explains how this trend makes your eye appear larger

TikTok is now the blueprint for trending beauty; from graphic liners to faux freckles, this social media platform is the place to go.
When Selena Gomez shared her lower lash hack on the app, it sparked a trend for #lowerlashtips which has been viewed over 12.8k times, and videos tagged with #bottomlashes a whopping 34.4 million times.
Although we all love mascaras, some people seem to be favoring lash lifts. But what are the benefits of a lower lash lift? Debbie Law, Lash Trainer at Nouveau Lashes, has shared with HOLA! USA the answers to all the questions you might have about this new trend.
If TikTok data is anything to go by, it’s safe to say the lower lash lift will be everywhere by the end of 2022, and it’s a train you don’t want to miss. Before delving into the deep details about lower LVL, you should know precisely how the original lash lift works. Created by Nouveau Lashes, LVL stands for length, volume, and lift.
Just like an upper lash lift, lower LVL uses the same 4-step treatment process to define and create the illusion of longer lashes. Bonding Gel and Lifting Balm are applied, followed by a lash tint to darken the lashes and add volume and depth. Finally, Moisturising Serum nourishes the lashes and eases them off the shield.
Lower LVL helps to balance out fuller top lashes (for those with or without extensions) and open up the eye and make it appear larger. This treatment is an ideal solution for people with natural lower lashes that appear crisscrossed or that lay very close to the under-eye skin, often resulting in mascara (if worn) transferring to the skin.
A Lower LVL will correct criss-cross lashes, fan them out, and lift them with a subtle curve away from the skin.
With the correct aftercare, lash lifts can last up to 8 weeks and grow out with your natural lash cycle. It’s essential to use suitable cleansing and conditioning products to protect your lashes and help your lash lift last as long as possible.
Aftercare for any kind of lash lift is vital. Using products such as Foaming Cleanser and Lash Conditioning Serum will help keep the lashes clean, conditioned, hydrated, and healthy, making the most of your treatment.
Lash lift kits can be extremely dangerous and should NOT be used at home. The chemicals in these kits (when misused) can potentially cause significant damage and permanent lash loss and threaten your eyesight.
The main ingredient in a lash lift is called Ammonium Thioglycolate. This chemical is used in hair perming, straightening, and removal because it can change hair structure via the Disulphide bonds (found in the hair’s cortex). And so this can cause the hair cuticle to swell and change the inner structure of the hair bonds.