5 delicious recipes with collagen for glowing, youthful skin

One of the main elements that is responsible for plump, glowing skin is collagen. While it represents a third of the body's total protein content, after our 25th birthday it begans to deplete causing fine lines and wrinkles. That's why it is important to incorporate collagen into our lifestyle to reverse early signs of aging.

Luckily, there are many forms of this protein in the market like collagen powder supplements that are designed to prevent bone deficiencies and to strengthen joints, nails and hair, among many other benefits.

Besides consuming it in smoothies, collagen powder is also a great ingredient that can be used to prepare delicious and easy recipes that you can include in your daily diet. Are you ready to taste these mouthwatering treats while replenishing the collagen back to your body?

These yummi pancakes can provide the necessary proteins for your body

Sweet, sweet flavor

Let's start with some delicious cream cheese pancakes with blueberries, which are ideal for your breakfast or snacktime. To make these yummy treats, mix whey, an egg, vegan cream cheese, greek yogurt, almond milk, and two tablespoons of the collagen powder of your choice. You can try Vital Proteins x Poosh Blueberry and Lemon Collagen Vibes ($44), which also contain vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and Amla berry. Talk about an excellent choice!

When the mixture is ready, heat a pan over medium heat and pour the dough to cover the surface. Cook until the pancakes are golden brown; then cover them with fresh blueberries and honey.

Nutritious dessert

If you are a lover of healthy and easy to make desserts, we recommend trying out a chia collagen pudding. To create, you should combine a cup of almond or coconut milk, five tablespoons of chia seeds and two tablespoons of collagen like Nutrition Collagen Protein ($33.49). Mix and enjoy!

This supplement is ideal for hair and nails growth and helps you gain weight in a healthy way. Thanks to its amino acids and proteins, it protects you from very cold seasons regardless of your age.

A delicious jelly is the perfect dessert

Fruit collagen

Another delight for your palate that you can’t miss in your diet is a protein jelly with fruits. All you need is two cups of milk, a pack of neutral jelly, fruit of your choice, and a tablespoon of Warrior Strong Wellness Collagen Peptides & Bone Broth ($37).

To prepare it, pour the milk in a saucepan, heat it without boil, then remove it from the burner. Add the jelly and stir until it is completely dissolved. Then add the collagen powder and dissolve it as well. Serve it in molds or glasses, incorporate the fruits and keep in the fridge until it hardens.

What are benefits of Collagen Peptides & Bone Broth, you ask? Well, it helps the proper function of your immune and digestive systems for radiant skin.

Collagen powder helps you have healthier tendons, ligaments, and muscles

Healthy rejuvenation

Do you want to rejuvenate and also have healthy tendons, ligaments, and muscles? The Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein ($41.75) can be your top choice to prepare delicious flavored protein pancakes. Add two eggs and half a tablespoon of oatmeal into a blender. Then pour a small amount of the desired size in a hot pan. Let it cook on both sides. When serving, you can add yogurt and fruits, such as bananas, kiwis or strawberries. Yummy!

You can spread the dip on the fruit of your choice

A dip for every occasion

If you want to improve skin elasticity and reduce the chance of stretch marks, you can try BioOptimal Collagen Powder ($18.99). You will notice the improvements in two weeks, as the brand explains, after consuming it in the recipe that you choose like this peanuts and sweet protein dip. You simply need a spoonful of collagen powder, a cup of homemade peanut butter, greek yogurt without flavor, a little milk, and a few drops of vanilla essence.

Pour the butter in the blender with the greek yogurt and beat until creamy. Then add the supplement and mix slowly until the lumps disappear. Add the vanilla essence and sprinkle a touch of cinnamon for extra flavoring. Spread it on apple slices.

With all these options you have no excuse to stay young inside and out. You just have to know that collagen powder is a complement to your diet, never a substitute, so you should consume it as such. Before introducing it into your diet, it is also advisable to consult with a health expert.

