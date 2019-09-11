If you are craving a sweet snack, do what Thalia does!

When trying to keep up a healthy diet, the hardest moment of the day snack time! Who hasn't been tempted by a chocolate chip cookie or a mood-boosting double tall mocha? We love fruit but truth be told, sometimes fruit alone isn't enough to satisfy. So that's why we found inspiration in one of our fave stars, Thalía, and one of her go-to healthy treats.

The Mexican songstress has the perfect snack – a plain old rice cake turned into a filling, protein and vitamin-packed snack thanks to a healthy dollop of peanut butter topped with blueberries, strawberries and banana.

The pimped-out rice cakes are are delicious and the portion is enough to satisfy your sweet tooth without adding a lot of empty calories. Plus, you don’t have to settle with just one version – here are some more flavorful ideas!

Galleta de arroz con mermelada

That's my jam

When you go to the grocery store, you can choose regular rice cakes (110 calories), whole grain (approximately 107 calories), or even rice and corn combo cakes with a slightly higher calorie count (112 calories).

In addition to peanut butter (preferably unsweetened), you can top cakes off with seasonal fruit jam. Take note that honey, while delicious, is a natural, healthy choice but can add on calories.

Rooting for fruit

When it comes to fruit toppings the list of choices is infinite. Try an exotic fruit or wild berry combo or keep it simple with a single type of chopped fruit: banana, pear, apple, kiwi, strawberry and pineapple are all great options.

Beauty (and taste) in the eye of the beholder

To make your snack seem like a gourmet treat, don't forget to make it look as appetizing as it tastes. After spreading your base of peanut butter or low-fat cream cheese, channel your inner chef by carefully arranging the sliced or chopped fruit and adding some fun ingredients on top: chia, grated coconut, sliced almonds, and yes, even chocolate chips, for a mix of colors and textures.

And there it is! Your delicious and nutritious snack!

