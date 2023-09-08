Coco Gauff’s beauty routine: A look at how this rising icon takes care of her skin

Coco Gauff is a rising star in professional tennis due to her exceptional tennis skills. However, her radiant and flawless complexion has also caught the attention of many. Coco Gauff’s beauty routine has become a topic of fascination for many, as fans and beauty enthusiasts alike are eager to uncover the secrets behind her glowing skin.

In this exploration, we delve into the skincare rituals and products that contribute to this rising icon’s youthful and radiant look.

Here’s a closer look at Coco Gauff’s skincare routine, complete with the essential steps and products she swears by for maintaining her enviable complexion.

Toning: After cleansing, Coco Gauff incorporates a toner into her routine. Toners can help balance the skin’s pH, minimize the appearance of pores, and provide a fresh canvas for subsequent skincare products.

Serum: Next up is applying a serum, a concentrated treatment targeting specific skin concerns. Serums can vary widely, from hydrating and brightening to anti-aging and acne-fighting. Coco’s choice of serum likely depends on her skin’s needs at any given time.

Glow Serum: To enhance her natural radiance, Coco adds a few drops of a glow serum to her routine. Glow serums typically contain ingredients like vitamin C or hyaluronic acid, brightening the skin and promoting a luminous complexion.

Lip Moisturizing: Coco understands the importance of keeping her lips hydrated. Moisturizing the lips is a small yet crucial step in her routine, ensuring that her smile stays as flawless as the rest of her face.

Eye Cream : The delicate skin around the eyes requires special attention, and Coco Gauff doesn’t skip this essential step. Eye creams help reduce puffiness and dark circles while providing hydration to prevent fine lines.

Moisturizer : To lock in all the previous layers of skincare and maintain skin hydration, Coco opts for a snail face cream. Snail mucin, known for its regenerative properties, can help promote skin healing and reduce inflammation, leaving the skin youthful and smooth.

Lash Serum : Coco's beauty regimen extends to her lashes as well. Lash serums can help nourish and strengthen eyelashes, resulting in a fuller and healthier appearance.

Lip Mask: Finally, Coco Gauff completes her nighttime skincare ritual with a lip mask. Lip masks are enriched with hydrating ingredients that work their magic overnight, leaving the lips soft, plump, and ready to face the day.

While Coco Gauff’s skincare routine might sound extensive, it proves her commitment to maintaining her radiant complexion. By following these steps and using high-quality products tailored to her skin’s needs, she ensures that her skin remains a canvas of health and beauty. As she continues to shine on and off the tennis court, Coco’s skincare regimen inspires all those looking to achieve a luminous and youthful glow.

@cocogauff (i’m learning lol idk) this is what is working for me right now. most important thing I would say helps me is wearing sunscreen daily. too lazy sometimes to do it all but I never forget that step anymore. #skincare ♬ original sound - Coco Gauff