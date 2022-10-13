Bleached eyebrows: Learn how to achieve the latest beauty trend even if you are a brunette

Global Pinterest searches for bleached eyebrows are up 150% since Paris Fashion Week last month. The beauty trend was introduced as haute couture in one of the most important runways of the world.

Hollywood trendsetters are also adopting the look, including Ariana Grande. In true Grande style, the singer, actress, and now beauty mogul revealed her new bleached brows, which might be in preparation for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming movie, Wicked.

Jamie Long, the lead Brow Stylist at HD Brows, shared how dark brunettes like Ariana can rock the perfect bleached brow look in simple steps. “Ariana is usually seen rocking a bold, archless brow. She has lovely and naturally healthy brows anyway, and now she’s embracing the bleached brow trend in a soft shape, adding a modern twist to a classic brow look,” the expert said. “Brow bleaching is something professionals can do to your brows to lift them a few shades lighter or completely eliminate the color to give that fashion-forward ‘browless’ look.”

“We’re used to seeing bleached brows on the runway, but with Kendall Jenner and Lizzo sporting the look more recently, people want to recreate these looks and get creative with their appearance,” Long added. “The bleached brow trend is a bold/brave look, we see it gracing the runways, and it always turns heads. A more wearable day-to-day look is bleaching the brows to lift them just a few shades.”

Kendall Jenner arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

“Women with darker hair might be apprehensive about fully bleaching their brows. But there are ways to complement dark hair that lets them have a taste of the trend,” Jaime says. “I’d recommend asking your local professional beautician to lift your brows just one or two shades to give you a taste of the trend.”

Will it look the same?

“It might not be the bleached brow look we have seen on the runway; however, lightening just a few shades can help soften the overall appearance of your brows, and you can then go even lighter should you feel like taking the plunge,” Long assures.