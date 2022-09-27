Spooky season is almost upon us, and if you’re a lover of all things Halloween, most likely, you’re preparing this year’s look. With so many options, finding the right custom feels like a challenge, so if you are struggling to find inspiration, our friends from The Body Shop have shared with HOLA! USA the top six trending Halloween makeup looks on TikTok.

A panel of experts shared their top beauty tips for recreating these popular looks. From Priscilla Presley to Marilyn Monroe, please find below the trends for 2022.