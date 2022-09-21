Acne, uneven brows, and dry skin? Experts answer your most searched beauty questions

Whether it’s a hormonal breakout, hot weather drying out our skin, or troubles with growing our brows, many of us are often searching for quick answers to our beauty queries.

The beauty experts at HD Brows took a deep dive into your most searched beauty questions, problems, and dilemmas, and they’re here to provide answers.

Acne getting worse

‘Acne getting worse’ tops the table as the most curious beauty worry, with 8.7 million views on YouTube and over 60 monthly searches on Google.

Expert tip: If you’re struggling with worsening acne, it’s important not to wash the affected area more than twice a day. Dermatologists recommend using lukewarm water to wash your face only when you wake up and before you go to bed, as overwashing can irritate the skin and make it worse.

You should also resist the urge to pop, touch, or pick at your acne, as this can further spread and cause scarring.

Oily skin on your period

The second most searched dilemma is ‘oily skin on period,’ with 3.6 million YouTube views on the topic and over 200 monthly Google searches.

Expert tip: When battling oily skin on your period, your skin products like cleansers, moisturizers, and makeup must be all ‘oil-free’ to prevent your pores from becoming clogged.

It’s also important to avoid scrubbing the skin, as this can cause irritation and trigger excess oil production. Instead, you should gently wash your face and pat the skin dry.

Where have my eyebrows gone?

Emerging as the third most discerning beauty hassle is ‘where have my eyebrows gone?’, with the topic receiving 3.5 million views on YouTube.

Expert tip: Regrowing overly plucked, waxed, or threaded brows can be a long process in which you have to be patient, but with the proper nutrients in your diet, it’s possible!

You can take a multivitamin daily or incorporate the following nutrients for hair growth into your diet: vitamins A, B, C, D, and E, vitamins, zinc, iron, protein, and biotin.

You can also opt for trying out a prescription eyebrow growth serum designed to stimulate hair growth.

Dry skin with foundation

‘Dry skin with the foundation’ was the fourth biggest beauty problem people searched for, with another 3.5 million YouTube views and 150 monthly Google searches.

Expert tip: Start using a face primer for dry skin on your face first to prevent your skin from looking dry when applying your foundation. Alongside helping your makeup stay in place, a hydrating primer will also give your skin some much-needed moisture before applying a foundation layer.

When choosing your foundation, you can also select a liquid-based foundation that’s formula contains water. This will help hydrate and moisturize the skin while still giving you the full coverage you need.