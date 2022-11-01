The right bath can revive the spirit and calm the mind. While many people prefer a quick shower to a 30-minute bath, this essential activity can bring a much-needed body and mind restoration. Once a week, schedule a time and set up a tranquil and peaceful environment with your favorite bath products for a luxury experience.

Aside from being a fancy activity that adds extra hydration and nourishment to your skin, baths also offer a spa-like experience and the perfect way to treat yourself to a little me time! There are plenty of beauty products to create the ideal bath therapy, from a soft hotel-like robe, aromatic candles, soothing body scrubs, and oils to bubble baths and face masks.

Below are some tips and recommendations so you can unwind and de-stress in the luxury and comfort of your own home.