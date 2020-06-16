Naomi Campbell’s age-defying beauty secret and skincare guide for a glowing skin

Though Naomi Campbell has been blessed by the God of beauty, she also spends a reasonable amount of time in the bathroom taking care of her skin. It’s all about in the details and the model’s skincare regimen includes a diligent step-by-step routine to achieve an ageless complexion. “I’ve been taking care of my skin since I was a child because my mother always told me I had to moisturize, both face and body. I used to use my mother’s product when I was child,” shared Naomi. In a recent Vogue video, the model reveals all the products that she uses in her face routine that helps her maintain her face hydrated and wrinkle-free.

The 50-year-old model likes to apply extra serum on her face for a dewy complexion

“First, I always use zinc,” Naomi explained on the video while using La Roche-Posay’s Serozinc Face Toner. Then, Naomi follows her routine with a microneedle roller that dermatologists use to create collagen production. The reason she uses this specific roller is to open her pores so the serum penetrates deep into her skin.“I like my skin to be shiny and dewy. I don’t like skin to be matte and dry,” she added. Next, Naomi applies a mix of vitamin E oil with a drop of hyaluronic acid and vitamin C powder mix on her face, neck and under the eyes. She applies this mixture with upward motions so the skin absorbs the formula. After these steps, the English model follows up with her makeup routine.



Naomi Campbell uses a mix of oils to hydrate her skin

It doesn’t matter how old you are, Naomi believes in following a thorough skincare routine to maintain its elasticity and hydration for a flawless complexion. Currently, the legendary model became the new global face and muse for Pat McGrath Labs, positioning her as the first official face of this iconic beauty brand. “Pat has created a line that brings fantasy and glamour back into our daily lives and makes us dream again! There is no one else I’d rather embark on this journey with other than the iconic @patmcgrathreal,” mentioned Naomi on her social media. She looks divine at 50-years-old and her beauty tricks will definitely save you some visits to the dermatologist.

