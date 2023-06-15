Oriana Sabatini rocks double denim and a midriff-baring crop top, exposing her perfect abs

Oriana Sabatini, one of Argentina’s most famous “it girls”, continues to make waves for her style. Not only is she a singer, model, and fitness influencer, but also her fashion choices really stand out and greatly influence her fans and followers.

Last weekend, Oriana had the chance to fulfill one of her dreams by performing live in front of a European audience. The 27-year-old Argentinian singer took the stage in Rome, Italy, as a special guest of Boro, whom she recently collaborated on a new track called “Coco Chanel”. The two introduced their new song to the Italian audience.

©Oriana Sabatini



Oriana Sabatini mesmerized the crowd in Rome with her stage presence, talent and style.

The daughter of Catherine Fulop, a Venezuelan actress, model, and beauty queen, took to Instagram to share her excitement. “What a beautiful madness we experienced today in Rome,” shared Oriana, who also radiated with happiness for being part of this extraordinary show. In spanish:

“que hermosa locura vivimos hoy en Roma ❤️🥹🫶🏻🇮🇹 @boroboro35”

Watch Oriana Sabatini and Boro perform “Coco Chanel”

For this momentous event, Oriana rocked one of the hottest trends of 2023: a double denim look. And not only did she go with this trendy choice, she also opted to do it with a sexy denim miniskirt featuring a unique double-crossed belt detail and an ultra-short length.

To complement her skirt, Sabatini paired it with a midriff-baring white crop top. This daring choice showcased her confidence and her truly flawless abs. Over the top, she donned a short denim jacket in the same blue hue, boasting long sleeves and a biker-style design, also with big buckles.

©Oriana Sabatini





Oriana, who looked stunning, styled her hair in an updo with side-swept bangs, neatly arranged to ensure her hair wouldn’t distract her during her performance. Her makeup featured nude tones, a golden eyeshadow accentuating her eyes and a sleek black cat-eye eyeliner, adding a touch of drama.

Additionally, she had the loving support of her partner, Paulo Dybala, with whom she has been residing in Rome for the past year and a half. Dybala, stood close to the stage, eagerly waiting to celebrate a major milestone in the career of the woman he loves.

©Oriana Sabatini



Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala at her concert in Rome, Italy

Related Video: Timothée Chalamet Is the New Face of Bleu De Chanel Loading the player...