We can anticipate longer days and warmer weather as we transition into the summer season. It’s time to pack away our winter wardrobe and revamp our fashion choices with the latest trends and must-haves for summer 2023.

Recent data analysis from Google search indicates that cowboy boots have gained popularity in the United States within the past month. Countless celebrities and influencers have showcased their unique spin on western-style boots, prompting a significant surge in online searches for related terms.

©GettyImages



Olivia Attwood and Georgia Harrison are seen arriving at ocean beach club on May 26, 2023 in Ibiza, Spain.

Fans are eager to emulate their fashion-forward choices; therefore, Design Manager and expert Penelope Armstrong at Boohoo shared with HOLA! USA more details on the findings.

“Summer is now in full swing, so festivals, concerts, and parties are being held all across the United States, which is why it is on the forefront of every attendee’s mind to look and feel amazing in their outfits, which is why many take their time in deciding on what to wear,” Armstrong said via email.

“Fashion icons such as Harry Styles have created such a buzz around outfits worn at his shows and live tours; with apps such as TikTok allowing instant access to outfit inspiration, it is easy to learn how to recreate your favorite celebrity looks successfully and, most importantly, affordably,” the expert added.