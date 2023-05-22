Dior’s Cruise 2024 Collection: an ode to Mexico and Frida Kahlo

Once again, the renowned luxury maison Dior astounds with an exquisite fashion show, drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Mexican culture and traditions. The vibrant Mexican capital hosted the Dior show, where it unveiled its latest Cruise 2024 collection. The magnificent central courtyard of the Old College of San Ildefonso, which witnessed the birth of the muralist movement and housed the iconic masterpieces of Diego Rivera, served as the perfect venue for this remarkable event.

This awe-inspiring spectacle not only celebrated the artistic genius of Frida Kahlo, one of Mexico’s and the world’s most significant figures but also paid homage to her enduring legacy.

At the press conference for the fashion show, Maria Grazia Chiuri expressed her profound appreciation for Mexico. The admiration of the French maison for the Latin American country, and Maria Grazia’s love for Mexican art and culture, goes beyond just a collection.

“Mexico is very magical and inspiring. It’s an absolute dream to be here.” -Maria Grazia Chiuri-

©GettyImages



Frida Kahlo retratada por la artista Magda Pach en 1933.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior, and their Love for Mexico

Dior has drawn inspiration from Mexicos’ rich culture and traditions in the past for some of its most acclaimed creations. In 1951, the maison unveiled a breathtaking cocktail dress named Mexique for its fall-winter collection. This exquisite ensemble, crafted from layers of brown tulle, was adorned with golden beads, sequins, and a burgundy velvet bow gracefully accentuating the waist.

The dress clearly embodied Mexican influence and marked the beginning of a close relationship between the fashion house and the Latin American country. Almost 70 years later, Dior returned to Mexico to find inspiration again and bring life to their Cruise 2019 collection. Directly based on the female riders of traditional Mexican rodeo, the French fashion house showcased a series of garments that referenced traditional escaramuza attire. Elaborate embroidery, delicate lace, and hats were among the many elements that paid homage to traditional Mexican clothing.

©GettyImages



Detalle del final del desfile Crucero 2019 de Christian Dior, en el que Maria Grazia Chiuri se inspiró en las escaramuzas mexicanas.

Art as inspiration for the Christian Dior Maison

MonsieurDior was always passionate about art, drawing inspiration from this discipline for the conceptualization of his most iconic collections over the years. This tradition continues with the current creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, evident in her creations. That’s why the designer found inspiration in the Cruise 2024 collection in the Mexican surrealist artist Frida Kahlo.

“Surrealism has always been a big part of Dior, and Frida has always been very close to me, not only in terms of fashion but in terms of the heart,” expressed Maria Grazia Chiuri. Feminine inspiration and support for Mexican artists have always been a priority for the designer. Graciela Iturbide is one of her favorite photographers, and artists like Remedios Varo and Leonora Carrington are her muses. Creating garments for women has become an art for the designer.

“For women, clothing is part of our language. Through clothing, we express ourselves... Frida understood the power of clothing to express oneself and used them as a voice,” she shared. Frida Kahlo fought for equality in a male-dominated world and was a precursor to gender liberation. Ahead of her time, she constantly questioned her sexuality and masculinized her appearance, leaving a mark in the art world and fashion. “Frida did not accept limits. Despite her disabilities, she created herself. That’s why she is the most important female artist in the world,” Maria Grazia added.

©GettyImages



Uno de los looks de la colección Crucero 2024 de Christian Dior

Dior Cruise 2024: Craftsmanship, Appreciation, and Creativity

For the Cruise 2024 collection, the maison announced collaborations with various Mexican artists and artisans from different states in Mexico, such as Puebla, Oaxaca, and Chiapas. Over the years, one of the main objectives of the house has always been to preserve savoir-faire and local craftsmanship. “My goal is to protect the traditional skills of artisans and ensure that future generations have a vision of them,” expressed the creative director.

Using fashion to express creativity and art as a tool, not just a cultural reference, the designer reminded us again why the French brand has positioned itself as one of the most influential fashion houses worldwide. “My work is to maintain Dior’s DNA in the collections. I bring my point of view, but the goal is to create a wardrobe for women that they can create their style.”