Real or faux? Jennifer Lopez debuts new haircut

Summer is here, and many of us are considering going for a shorter hairdo to beat the heat, but Jennifer Lopez has come up with a charming new idea to inspire us all. She recently unveiled a new look featuring a fresh style and a stunning “ bronde ” shade that accentuates her features.

The highlight of JLo’s makeover is a fantastic new fringe that frames her face beautifully, making her look even younger. Her trusted hairdresser, Lorenzo Martin, has worked his magic to create this layered fringe that reminds us of iconic beauties from the sixties.

But wait, there’s more! Jennifer’s new “melting honey” hair color is simply stunning. This gorgeous offshoot of the bronde trend involves applying highlights in just the right spots to bring out the best in your features and give your skin a youthful glow.

If JLo can rock this look, we can too! Let’s all take some inspiration from her and try something new and exciting this summer.

The businesswoman recently shared a gallery of photos showing her new tattoo. JLo, who recently praised her husband’s Spanish skills, posed in colorful dresses for her new drop with Revolve. One of them had a backless design with cutouts in the front that showed off her underboob and toned abs.