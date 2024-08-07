Bella Thorne asks fans to help her pick her next look inspired by past hairstyles

Bella Thorne recently asked her Instagram followers for their input on her upcoming hair color. The multi-talented actress and singer shared a story on her account, including a poll allowing her followers to vote on whether she should opt for blonde, green, or blue highlights.

Thorne, recognized for her constantly changing style, added a touch of nostalgia to her post by featuring throwback images of herself with previous hair colors in these shades.

© @bellathorne

A Walk Down Memory Lane

Bella's Instagram story asked fans for their opinions and included a collage of her past hairstyles, allowing fans to reminisce about her iconic hair moments.

© Bella Thorne Blonde Hair Bella has sported blonde hair in the past, which gave her a sun-kissed and glamorous look. The top-left image in her collage features Bella with subtle blonde highlights, her hair softly framing her face as she holds a flower. This look accentuated her natural beauty and was a fan favorite for its effortless appeal.



© Steve Granitz Green Hair The middle images on the top row highlight Bella with green streaks, a bold and edgy choice that stands out. This unconventional yet striking look showcases her willingness to experiment and push the boundaries of traditional beauty standards.



© Michael Stewart,Getty Images Blue Hair Bella's blue highlights, shown in the bottom-left image, are a vibrant and playful option. This style gave her a fun, whimsical vibe, making her look stylish and approachable. The blue streaks blended perfectly with her base hair color, creating a seamless, eye-catching look.



A Style Icon

Bella Thorne's ever-changing hair colors are just one aspect of her dynamic style. Over the years, she has become a fashion icon known for her bold choices and trendsetting looks. Whether it's on the red carpet or in her everyday life, Bella consistently turns heads with her fashion and beauty decisions.

Stay tuned to Bella's Instagram to see the winning hair color and her stunning new look!

