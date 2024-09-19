Marc Anthony marks a new chapter in his business journey

Marc Anthony excels not only on stage but also behind the scenes, leveraging his artistic vision to broaden his influence across multiple fields. In addition to his successful global initiative, the 'Historia Tour,' which will run through 2025, the best-selling salsa artist continues to be a leading ambassador for Latin music and culture. The 'Vivir mi vida' singer has now entered the hospitality industry as a skilled hotelier.

© Sergione Infuso - Corbis

In collaboration with business mogul Sam Nazarian and renowned entrepreneur Tony Robbins, the music icon is launching The Estate, an innovative complex that merges luxury living with wellness and longevity, aiming to enhance quality of life through premium treatments.

© Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com Sam Nazarian and Marc Anthony

The Estate promises more than just a vacation; it will provide guests with access to advanced treatments and services. This partnership aims to create the largest network of resorts and residential projects centered on longevity, emphasizing functional and preventative medicine.

Positioned to become a leading hub for preventative medicine, The Estate will collaborate with Fountain Life, a foremost organization in disease prevention. Together, they aim to provide knowledge, training, and therapies that enhance health and vitality, with the potential to reverse the aging process.

The ambitious initiative includes the establishment of 25 centers worldwide by 2030 in partnership with Fountain Life; 15 of these will feature hotels and residences, while the other 10 will concentrate on urban longevity and preventative health.

The development will feature a hotel in Saint Kitts and Nevis, Caribbean, as one of its initial sites.

The first four luxury hotels and residences of The Estate are scheduled to debut in 2026 in Saint Kitts and Nevis (Caribbean), the UK, Trento in northern Italy, and Montreux, Switzerland, with additional locations planned in Miami and six other countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The first center for preventive medicine and longevity is expected to launch in Los Angeles at Century Plaza in the latter half of 2025.

© St. Kitts The first four luxury hotels and residences of The Estate are set to launch in 2026 in Saint Kitts and Nevis (Caribbean)

Thrilled about his role in this venture, Marc Anthony expressed: "This is a truly unique and transformative endeavor. I'm excited to partner with Sam and Tony to bring it to life. Collaborating with visionaries like Sam and Tony, whom I have admired for their commitment to excellence, philanthropy, and passion, is a tremendous honor. I couldn’t be prouder to embark on this journey with them."

"We are combining five-star luxury with the knowledge of the world’s foremost specialists in preventative diagnostics and longevity," he added. For the award-winning artist, this alliance represents a chance to elevate global luxury standards.