Marc Anthony celebrates his 56th birthday with a masquerade party

Marc Anthony celebrated another year of life on September 16, ringing in his 56th birthday with style. The singer enjoyed a spectacular party organized by his wife, model Nadia Ferreira. The celebration had a unique theme— a masquerade party—where the dress code required guests to wear masks. Several attendees shared photos and videos from the event on social media, along with their best wishes for Marc on this new trip around the sun.

© Pablo Gallardo Marc Anthony is officially 56

Marc was surrounded by close friends like Fonseca, Motiff, Luis Figueroa, and Gente de Zona. Of course, he couldn’t resist hopping on stage to perform a few songs alongside them, which had everyone dancing and having a blast all night. In some of the stories shared on social media, you can spot Marc having a great time with Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom from Gente de Zona.

Inside Marc Anthony's party

© @nadiaferreira

Who was invited?

Among the guests, Marc had the support of several friends, including artist Romero Britto, as well as part of his wife’s family. Marc’s mother-in-law, Mrs. Ludy Ferreira, and his sister-in-law, Eli Ferreira, were also there to celebrate.

Singer Alexander Delgado attended with his wife, Mily Alemán. Gabriel Coronel, Daniela Ospina, presenter Carlos Adyan, and other close friends of Nadia and Marc, such as Gisela Iribas, Emina Cunmulaj, and Isabela Grutman, were also present.

Marc opted for a casual yet stylish look with jeans, a black shirt, and his signature sunglasses for the occasion. Nadia, on the other hand, wore a chic black lace dress, gold accessories, and strappy sandals. Both of them enjoyed a fantastic time with their loved ones and friends, who showered Marc with well-wishes.

Little Marquitos' mother shared a series of photos from the party and wrote some heartfelt words: “Your happiness is mine. Happy Birthday, my love ❤️.”

Marc's nominations

Marc's celebration didn't end with his birthday. Just hours before the party, the nominations for the 2024 Latin GRAMMYs were announced. The Salsero legend received two nominations: Best Salsa Album for Muevense and Best Short Form Music Video for "Ale Ale."