Khloé Kardashian shares adorable photo of her son Tatum; 'Mommy's boy'

Khloé Kardashian is enjoying every moment with her son. The TV personality and businesswoman shared a photo with her 2-year-old Tatum, sharing a bit of their dynamic and his personality.

In a new Instagram post, Kardashian and her son are seen huddling close in a selfie. Tatum has an adorable hairstyle and wears a black shirt with a red and yellow logo on the chest. Kardashian has her hair styled in a ponytail and is wearing some makeup, pouting slightly for the camera. She accessorized her look with some gold earrings.

"Mommy’s Boy forever," she captioned the post, adding some hearts and an arrow in the caption.

Kardashian shares her eldest daughter True, 6, with her ex Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashians' family life

Khloé Kardashian often shares posts of her family life, including many updates of her children and her sisters' kids, who are of a similar age. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of Tatum and Saint, 8, Kim Kardashian's son.

"I was going through my camera roll and I came across this photo of Saint and Tatum," she wrote in the caption. "Saint is the absolute sweetest when it comes to babies, but his connection to Tatum is one that can’t be explained."

"They were destined to be in one another’s lives! Proud auntie! Proud mommy!"

Kim shared her love for the post in the comments section, sharing how much the family loves and values Tatum. "Sainty loves Tatum so much! We all do," she wrote.

She's also shared photos alongside her nieces, Penelope, Kourtney's daughter, and North, Kim's daughter. The photo shows the three taking a selfie and blowing a kiss to the camera as they all hold up peace signs. "I'm hanging out with the cool kids," she captioned the post.