Khloé Kardashian says Saint West and Tatum have an "unexplainable connection"

Auntie Khloé Kardashian loves her family's mini-mes. The 40-year-old and her famous sisters have started a new generation, and they are proving to be just as close as they are. Koko shares True and Tatum Thompson with serial cheater Tristan Thompson, and in a recent post she said Saint has an "unexplainable connection" with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son, Saint.

Koko took Tatum, True, and Dream Kardashian to Saint West's basketball game in May

On Tuesday, the businesswoman shared an adorable snap from her phone showing Tatum on his older cousin's back, clearly having fun. "I was going through my camera roll, and I came across this photo of Saint and Tatum," she wrote in the caption.

"Saint is the absolute sweetest when it comes to babies, but his connection to Tatum is one that can’t be explained. They were destined to be in one another’s lives! Proud auntie! Proud mommy," Koko continued. In the comments, Kim agreed they have a sweet bond, writing, "Sainty loves Tatum so much! We all do."

Saint West: Cousin and YouTuber

Once Tatum gets older, he could be the perfect collaborator for Saint's new online venture. At just 8 years old, Kim announced on Tuesday that she let him start a YouTube channel after he signed an "exclusive contract," encouraging her 360M IG followers to follow him.

© IG: @kimkardashian YouTube is a lucrative place for kid content creators, so if Saint's channel blows up, he could start making money

Kim used her law knowledge to craft the contract, which was filled with rules. Learning from the past social media antics of Mason Disick, who famously leaked information about the family online, the first rule read, "I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information."

She also added some protection clauses for North West, who is apparently back in the home studio recording music after releasing "Takling" with her dad, Ye. "I am not allowed to film while North is recording music," it read.

© IG: @kimkardashian Kim used her knowledge of law for the perfect contract

Kim also made sure there would be eyes on his content before he ever presses publish, and if he is told to delete a video, he must comply. "I must show my mom or guardian all my videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown-up if mom says to delete my videos for any reason," the contract says.

Like any breached contract, there are consequences, and he will have to either make his page private or delete it altogether.

The mommy plug seems to be working. When Kim shared the screenshot, Saint only had 813 followers, and he had 3.68k at the time of the publication. As for the content he's posting, it's mainly video game play, but he did recently share a vlog of him and a friend playing games and having fun at Dave and Buster's.