Mason Disick wants his cousin North West to be aware of the dangers of the internet. Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son texted his famous aunt Kim Kardashian about North’s latest live.

In the messages, the 12-year-old cautioned West after she went live on TikTok without permission. In screenshots posted to Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram Story, Mason said that North should wait for approval before filming any content for social media.

“Hi I don‘t wanna disrespect north but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn‘t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” Mason told Kim.

“I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said,” he revealed, referring to the time he went live and confirmed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott parted ways and that he hasn’t seen some family member because of the pandemic. “Just in case for safety,” he clarified.

©@kimkardashian



Kim Kardashian shares texts from Mason Disick cautioning North West about going live on TikTok

While sharing the texts, Kim Kardashian praised Mason by captioning the screengrab: “Now Mason is so mature! An insightful king.”

“I appreciate you looking out Mason And I agree. She felt bad and I don‘t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it,” the tv personality and businesswoman replied. Mason also said he would “love” to chat with North. Kim later invited her nephew to “sleep over soon.”

Mason’s text comes after North West filmed a live TikTok showing their home without Kardashian supervision, approval, or even knowing.

The live video showed Kim Kardashian lying in bed while her eldest daughter notified she was doing a Livestream. “Mom, I’m live,” North told her mom, who responded: “No, stop. You’re not allowed to.”

The pair have the joint TikTok account @kimandnorth, in which the mother-daughter duo share content, including spa day, Thanksgiving celebrations, cooking, and other activities.