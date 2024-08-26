Kim Kardashian's son Saint West lives his dream, meets his idol Vinicius Jr. at Santiago Bernabéu

Kim Kardashian and her eight-year-old son, Saint West, recently visited Madrid for a memorable trip centered around their love for soccer. The highlight of their visit was meeting the Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. at his home, where the family enjoyed a warm and friendly get-together. Saint, a huge fan of the forward, was thrilled to spend time with his idol, and Vinicius shared their special moments on social media, thanking them for the visit.

Through his public social media profile, Vinicius Jr. shared a carousel of photos with Kim and her son, with a caption that read, “Thank you for coming to my home.” In the post, you can also see that the footballer Eduardo Camavinga also joined the gathering to enjoy the reality TV actress’s company.



For the occasion, the entrepreneur and influencer wore an all-black outfit, consisting of black cargo jeans and a matching top—and she has also taken to Instagram to reshare these great moments with her son.

Later, she headed to Real Madrid’s training facility in Valdebebas, where she spent some time with several of the team’s key players, including David Alaba, Camavinga, Vinicius—whom she met again—and Jude Bellingham, who was recently selected as a model for Skims, Kim’s men’s underwear brand. Saint West, excited and nervous, walked onto the field wearing a Real Madrid jersey and stood beside his idol, Vinicius Jr.



© Diego Souto Saint’s dream came true when he got to walk onto the field with the Real Madrid team, standing next to his idol, Vinicius Jr.

It was an unforgettable moment for the young boy, made even more special because Vinicius stayed by his side the entire time and pointed out where his mother was seated. For the occasion, Kim chose a casual look with sweatpants, a black tank top, and a matching cap.

The trip ended with an exciting experience at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, where Kim and Saint watched a Real Madrid match against Real Valladolid. They had a great time together, taking several selfies, and Saint West, the socialite’s son, was lucky enough to have the players sign his jersey.

After the match, Kim posed with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, celebrating the team’s victory. The photos went viral, with fans joking that Kim might be the club’s “new signing.”