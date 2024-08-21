Is Kim Kardashian copying Bianca Censori's looks?

Bianca Censori has been making headlines since she stepped into the spotlight, not just for her marriage with Kanye West, but also for her signature revealing looks, which have caused controversy multiple times. While many have compared her style to that of other celebrities, the Australian architect has a very defined look, seemingly replicated by Doja Cat and now Kim Kardashian.

This time Kim, who was previously married to the rapper, is being compared to Bianca after her recent outing in Los Angeles, where she stepped out in an all-white look. Bianca is known for wearing sheer ensembles, including mini dresses, mini shorts, bodycons, and other figure-hugging outfits.

© Grosby Group Bianca Censori, along with her sisters Alyssia and Angelina, and their mother Alexandra, turn a family shopping spree into a stylish affair.

The reality star was photographed wearing a similar look, which consisted of a white leotard and matching tights. Kim took to social media to share the photos from her latest outing, sporting blonde hair and pairing the outfit with metallic sandals and a chunky bracelet.

Kim was photographed heading into a grocery store as she hopped out of her silver Rolls-Royce. Fans of the reality star had questions about her recent look and decided to comment on her post. "Stay away from the Censori style," one person commented, while someone else wrote, "Kim, why? You can wear anything, but not this."

Other online users referred to her as "Kim Censori." As reported by Ok Magazine, Kim feels a lot of "compassion" for Bianca, and the pair have been amicable in past encounters.

© Grosby Group Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the Prototype fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

An insider shared what Kim apparently thinks of the marriage; "She knows first hand how controlling Kanye is, and how difficult it is to get away from him once he has you hooked," the source said, adding that she "can only imagine" how "the poor girl was lured in by the limelight and the lifestyle" the rapper "can offer."

